CURFEW NOTICE

 The curfew currently in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutura, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High Risk Zones in the wake of COVID – 19 will be in effect until further notice.

In all other districts, curfew which was lifted at 6.00am today (April 1st) will be re-imposed at 2.00pm today itself. The re-imposed curfew will  continue until 6 am Monday(April 6th) and  will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm on the same day.

Traveling to and from all districts has been  completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services.

Those who misuse regulations introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will  severely be dealt with according to the law.

The government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply  essential food  and other goods enabling for the public to purchase them while at  homes.

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of  small tea holdings  and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.

Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in this critical situation, the Government requests the public to strictly adhere to the guidelines in a responsible manner.

The villages which have been declared isolated  areas in the districts of Kandy and Kalutara will remain in the same category  and no one will be allowed to enter or leave from these  areas until further notice.

 

 

 

 

Share This Post

You might also like:

NEW