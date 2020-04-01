CURFEW NOTICE

The curfew currently in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutura, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High Risk Zones in the wake of COVID – 19 will be in effect until further notice.

In all other districts, curfew which was lifted at 6.00am today (April 1st) will be re-imposed at 2.00pm today itself. The re-imposed curfew will continue until 6 am Monday(April 6th) and will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm on the same day.

Traveling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services.

Those who misuse regulations introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.

The government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply essential food and other goods enabling for the public to purchase them while at homes.

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.

Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in this critical situation, the Government requests the public to strictly adhere to the guidelines in a responsible manner.

The villages which have been declared isolated areas in the districts of Kandy and Kalutara will remain in the same category and no one will be allowed to enter or leave from these areas until further notice.