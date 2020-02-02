President orders full probe into allegations over Airbus deal

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered a comprehensive investigation into reports of allegations over financial irregularities said to have committed during the deal between SriLankan Airlines and Airbus SE for the purchase of aircrafts.

An English language weekly in its today’s issue (02) and few websites yesterday (01) have published reports describing alleged misdeeds relating to the transaction between the national carrier and Europe based Airbus Industries.

Upon seeing these reports President Rajapaksa immediately ordered officials to initiate a full inquiry into these allegations, covering all aspects of the deal and report back to him.