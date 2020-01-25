Major General (Retd.) Nanda Mallawarachchi appointed as Director General of Department of Multi-Purpose Development Task Force….

Major General (Retd.) Nanda Mallawarachchi has been appointed as the Director General of the Department of Multi-Purpose Development Task Force, effective 8 January.

This Multi-Purpose Development Task Force was established with the objective of creating a poverty-free Sri Lanka as envisaged in the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s policy statement of “Saubhagyaye Dekma”.

The aim of this programme is to provide State sector permanent employment to most suitable candidates, who are unskilled individuals without any formal education or of lower level of education, after giving them a proper vocational training.

Major General (Retd.) Nanda Mallawarachchi retired from Sri Lanka Army in 2007 as Acting Commandant of the Army and he also served as the former Ambassador to Indonesia.

He was the founder Secretary of Law & Order and also served as the Secretary of the Ministry of Sports.