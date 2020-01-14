Arrests should be carried out only when absolutely necessary and in strict compliance of the law – President directs Acting IGP

As arrest is not part of the punishment and results in the serious deprivation of liberty of citizens and other significant implications, such as loss of reputation and standing in the society, arrest to be carried out only when absolutely necessary and upon a decision taken with utmost care and in strict compliance of the law, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed Acting Inspector General of Police Senior DIG C. D. Wickramaratne.

President further directs the Police to ensure that, necessity to arrest to be made entirely on the professional judgment to be exercised by officers in charge of discharging the said duty independently and without any fear or favour.

Due respect should be given by officers discharging such duties to the Members of Parliament as representatives of the people and professionals such as Doctors.

The Police was further directed by the President to apply same equally to all citizens of Sri Lanka without any discrimination whatsoever nature and under no circumstances carried out for extraneous purposes and should not tolerate any undue influence.

The President at all times has directed the Police to duly and properly discharge the duties with utmost diligence and upon advice from the Attorney General when required.