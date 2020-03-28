President enlightens Maha Nayaka Theros of Malwatta and Asgiriya Chapters about measures taken to combat COVID – 19

Diyawadana Nilame and Malwatta and Asgiriya Chapters donated Rs. 20 million to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa paid homage to the Temple of the Scared Tooth Relic in Kandy today (28).

President was received by Diyawadana Nilame Nilanga Dela Bandara at the venue.

Diyawadana Nilame donated Rs. 10 million to the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund.

President called on the Maha Nayaka of Malwatta Chapter Most. Venerable Thibbotuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero and President briefed on the measures taken by the Government to mitigate the spread of COVID – 19 in the country.

Maha Nayaka Thero invoking his blessings made a donation of Rs. 5million to the Fund.

Later, President paid a visit to the Anu Nayaka of Malwatta Chapter Most Venerable Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thero.

President explained the initiatives launched by the Government to prevent the spread of COVID – 19 to the Maha Nayaka of the Asgiriya Chapter Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thero. The Prelate donated Rs. 5 million to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund on behalf of the Chapter.

President extended his gratitude towards the donations.