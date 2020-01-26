Qatar to help Sri Lanka in clean energy production

The State of Qatar offers to help Sri Lanka to establish a reliable network for clean energy production. It will bring in a consortium of top notch companies in energy sector for the purpose.

Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs of the State of Qatar made this pledge when he called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (26).

The visiting Minister greeting President Rajapaksa for his recent election victory requested to nominate a focal point from the Sri Lankan side to discuss matters relating to the implementation of his country’s proposal.

In response President Rajapaksa said that he was very keen in securing Qatari cooperation in the area of energy generation. He also said that his plan was to meet 80% of the country’s energy requirements from sources of renewable energy in the future. President nominated his Secretary Dr. P. B. Jayasundara as his representative. The President’s Secretary will be invited to visit Doha for further discussion. President Rajapaksa said that his focal point would take with him Sri Lanka’s national plan for energy production.

The Qatari Minister mentioned that his country has successfully established such ventures in several countries including Pakistan and Poland.

“We wish to enhance bilateral cooperation with the State of Qatar beyond energy production. We need markets for our tea, vegetable- especially organic- and fruits. We have a vast potential to supply such produce to other countries”, President Rajapaksa said.

Replying in a positive note the Qatari Minister said his current visit to Sri Lanka would be the first step of such enhanced cooperation.

Jassim bin Jaber Al-Sorour, Ambassador for the State of Qatar in Colombo, Dinesh Gunawardena, the Minister of External Relations, Susil Premjayanth, the State Minister and Lalith Weeratunga, Advisor to the President were also present.