President makes inspection visit to Welikada prison

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa made an unannounced visited the Welikada prison in the evening, today (10).

President Rajapaksa engaged in casual conversation with the prisoners. A majority of these prisoners have been imprisoned for using narcotic substances.

Prisoners stated that the prison is overcrowded by thrice the recommended amount of inmates. Inmates further added that their cases have been compiled based on false information and therefore their court hearings had been delayed resulting in longer prison time.

The President in return responded that he would appoint a committee to look into the matter.