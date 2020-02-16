President meets Trade Union activists

A meeting between President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and representatives of Progressive Trade Union Federation held at the President’s House in Fort yesterday (15).

Several senior activists including those from National Center for Progressive Trade Union Federation, Sri Lanka Nidahasa Sewaka Sangamaya and Progressive Public Service Trade Union Federation were also present at the meeting.

President said that he had paid his attention to find immediate solutions to the issues faced by trade unions.

The government is committed to transform the public sector into an efficient service despite opposition posed by a small section. Instead of resorting to trade union actions only, these entities should work towards bring about an attitudinal change for the benefit of the people, President said.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ministers Bandula Gunawardene, Gamini Lokuge and Douglas Devananda were also present.