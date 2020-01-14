Estate workers to receive a daily wage of Rs.1000 from March

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided the minimum daily wage of estate workers to be Rs. 1000.00 with effect from 1st March this year.

It was also decided to take swift measures to develop all areas of the plantation sector including infrastructure facilities.

The government has taken several initiatives such as tax exemption, fertilizer subsidy to increase the quality of this vital sector. President emphasized that these benefits should pass onto the workers.

President said the objective of the government is to avail opportunities for the workers to enjoy the perks of the growth in manufacturing and industrial sectors.