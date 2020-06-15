President halts imports of handlooms and Batik textiles

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided to discontinue the importation of handlooms and Batik textiles to the country.

The decision was taken with the expectation of boosting the local production and attracting new producers to the industry.

This was stated during a discussion into the issues encountered by those who are engaged in the garment industry and textile industry at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (June 15).

Finding additional market opportunity for locally produced readymade garments over apparels manufactured using imported materials was discussed in length. The promotion of locally manufactured garments will reduce the amount of foreign exchange that goes out of the country.

A higher standard in the production of school uniforms and other uniforms is necessary, President emphasized. It was decided to appoint a team of supervisors for this purpose.

President further stressed the importance of providing accessibility to those who are willing to enter the garment industry which at present is limited to a few.

In addition, the establishment of a broader market for readymade garment manufacturers and local traders through decisions taken in unison and the requirement of a base center conveniently accessible for the international market to purchase locally manufactured garments in bulk were highlighted during the discussion.

Furthermore, issues pertaining to the quality and prices of the threads and dyes imported for garment manufacturing process were discussed in length.

Minister Wimal Weerawansa, Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera, Secretary to the Ministry of Industry and Supply Chain Management, J.A. Ranjith, Army Commander and the Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Governor Seetha Arambepola and several businessmen engaged in the garment industry attended the discussion.