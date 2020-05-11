Seven new Ministry Secretaries appointed

New Secretaries have been appointed to 07 Cabinet Ministries.

They are:

Ms. S. M. Mohommad

Ministry of Justice, Human Rights and Legal Reforms

Mr. J. J. Rathnasiri

Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government

Mr. S. Hettiarachchi

Ministry of Tourism and Aviation

Mr. H. K. D. W. M. N. B. Hapuhinna

Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Securities

Ms. J. M. B. Jayawardene

Ministry of Internal Trade, Food Security and Consumer Welfare

Major General (Retired) A. K. S. Perera

Ministry of Mahaweli, Agriculture, Irrigation Rural Development

Major General Sanjeewa Munsinghe

Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services