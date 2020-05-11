Seven new Ministry Secretaries appointed

New Secretaries have been appointed to 07 Cabinet Ministries.
They are:
- Ms. S. M. Mohommad
Ministry of Justice, Human Rights and Legal Reforms
- Mr. J. J. Rathnasiri
Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government
- Mr. S. Hettiarachchi
Ministry of Tourism and Aviation
- Mr. H. K. D. W. M. N. B. Hapuhinna
Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Securities
- Ms. J. M. B. Jayawardene
Ministry of Internal Trade, Food Security and Consumer Welfare
- Major General (Retired) A. K. S. Perera
Ministry of Mahaweli, Agriculture, Irrigation Rural Development
- Major General Sanjeewa Munsinghe
Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services