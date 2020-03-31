NOTICE ON CURFEW

The ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutura, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High Risk Zones will remain in force until further notice.

In all other districts, curfew will be lifted at 6.00am tomorrow (April 1st), Wednesday and will be re-imposed at 2.00pm on the same day.

Traveling to and from all districts is completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services.

Those who misuse regulations introduced with the aim of ensuring the smooth functioning of essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.

Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, the Government requests the public to strictly adhere to the guidelines in a responsible manner.

The village Atalugama in the Kalutara district and the village Akurana in the Kandy district have been declared completely isolated areas. No one will be allowed to enter or leave from these two villages until further notice.