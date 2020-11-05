President directs officials to closely monitor self-quarantine process once curfew lifted

Economic centers restricted to wholesale trade only

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed officials to strictly monitor the self-quarantine process now under way to contain the spread of COVID – 19 virus even after curfew is lifted.

All the families identified as having close contacts with COVID infected were directed to self-quarantine at their homes. Their number is closer to 84,000 in 31,457 houses islandwide. In Western Province 40,676 belong to 13,911 families are currently undergoing self-quarantine.

President Rajapaksa issued these directives during the daily meeting with the members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID – 19 Prevention held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (5).

While paying special attention to close associates and the areas they belong to in the event infected persons found in the community, and if necessary, President advised to declare those areas as isolated. Importance of concentrating on estates and flats was discussed in length.

It was decided to restrict the economic centers to wholesale trade only. President noted that trade activities should continue while strictly adhering to health guidelines and continuously conducting PCR tests. There is no need to obtain curfew passes for lorries transporting essential goods such as vegetables and fruits between districts.

Every step has been taken to continue operations at the Free Trade Zone in Katunayaka. President also instructed to carry out random and continuous PCR tests in the trade zone under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Sri Lanka Navy with the assistance of private hospitals.

Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Member of Parliament Madura Vithanage, Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President Lalitha Weeratunga and members of the Presidential Task Force were present during the meeting.