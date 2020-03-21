Announcement on curfew

The ongoing curfew in districts of Colombo, Gampaha and Puttalam has been extended till 6.00am on Tuesday (24).

In the districts curfew will be re-imposed at 2.pm on the same day (24).

Curfew in other districts will be lifted at 6.00 am on Monday (23) and will come to effect again at 2.00pm on the same day. This will be effective till 6.00 am on Tuesday (24).

Re-imposing curfew in all districts will be notified later.

The Government announces that all the liquor shops in the island should remain closed at all times when curfew is lifted.

The Police had been instructed to make facilities for the farming community to engage in their cultivation activities without any disruption.

Since there are adequate stocks of food and other essential items, the government advices the public not to engage in panic buying. Facilities for transporting these items have been ensured.

Also, measures are in place to supply essential food items to where they are required.