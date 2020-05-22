Latest update on curfew

The curfew currently in force in the two districts of Colombo and Gampaha will continue until further notice.

Curfew will be effective island-wide on Sunday (May 24th) and Monday (May 25th).

In the rest of the districts, except Colombo and Gamhapa, curfew which will come into force from 8.00pm tomorrow, Saturday the 23rd May, will be relaxed at 5.00am on Tuesday, the 26th May. Thereafter curfew in these districts will be effective from 8.00pm to 5.00am daily, until further notice.

The program commenced to resume public life in Colombo and Gampaha districts while curfew is in force will continue throughout tomorrow (May 23rd) and will proceed from Tuesday (May 26th) onwards.

The conditions specified in the previous announcements with regard to the implementation of curfew will remain unchanged.