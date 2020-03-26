UPDATED ANNOUNCEMENT ON CURFEW

The curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Kalutara and Gampaha, which have been identified as High Risk Zones in view of the spread of COVID -19 will continue to be in force until further notice.

The ongoing curfew in the districts of Puttalam, Vavuniya, Mannar, Kilinochchi, Mullativu and Jaffna will be lifted at 6.00am tomorrow (27) and will come to effect again at 2.00pm on the same day.

The curfew in these areas will continue till 6.00am on Monday (30) and will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm on the same day.

In the districts where the curfew was lifted at 6.00 am today will be re-imposed at 2.00 pm today itself and will continue till 6.00 am on Monday (30). The curfew will be imposed again in these districts at 2.00 pm on the same day.

The Government has taken all measures to supply all essential food and other items to the door-step for people to purchase them during the curfew period.

Times mentioned in this notice will be effective until further notice.