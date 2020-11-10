Disbursement report of COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund

With institutional and personal donations and direct deposits the balance of the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund reached Rs. 1,668,379,121.74 as of 31.10.2020. Until today (10.11.2020) Rs. 402,190.701 out of the said amount has been allocated/spent for the following activities.

Activities approved by the Management Committee:

Activity Allocated (Rs.) Actual Expenditure (Rs.) Implementing Agency PCR Testing 100,000,000 42,605,812 Ministry of Health &University Grants Commission Advocacy Programme 100,000,000 24,364,800 Ministry of Health Quarantine Facilities 86,528,701 38,031,065​ Ministry of Health & Ministry of Defence Lab Facilities of Batticaloa Teaching Hospital 112,140,000 Confirmation is anticipated Ministry of Health Upgrade of Rapid Test Kit 3,522,000 Confirmation is anticipated ​ SLINTEC

The Fund was established on 23.03.2020 following a decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers on 18.03.2020. The management of the Healthcare and Social Security Fund is carried out by a board of highly skilled professionals representing areas of administration, finance and banking. The board comprises Ministry Secretaries, Director General of Health Services, audit and banking experts.

The board is headed by the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Prof. W. D. Lakshman.

When an institution requires funds for activities related to controlling COVID, with the approval of the committee, the money is spent by the relevant institution in accordance with the government procurement regulations. Thereafter the Fund reimburses the particular amount. Under no circumstances the committee engages in a direct purchase or direct expenditure. The Accounts Branch of the Presidential Secretariat is entrusted with the responsibility of auditing the Fund and these activities are subjected to comprensive auditing by the Auditor General.