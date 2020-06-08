‘ITUKAMA’ COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1,250 million

Following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1,250 million.

The earnings of the “Drive in Concert” by Bathiya and Santhush were handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (June 08).

In addition, Attorney at Law, Dananjaya Abeywardana contributed a sum of Rs 100,000 while Sabaragamuwa Road Passenger Authority donated Rs. 226,919.67, Western Road Passenger Authority contributed with Rs 1,450,484.00 and North-Central Road Passenger Authority donated Rs 158,746.53 for the fund and their cheques were handed over to the President.

Uthuru Madhyama Disawe, Pradhana Adhikarana Sanganayake, Ven. Sadhdharma Keerthi Sri Mawanawewa Gunanandha thero donated Rs 100,000. SJ Motors contributed the fund with Rs 30,000 while Isuru Traders (Pvt) Ltd donated Rs 200,000. The Colombo Plan Secretariat donated a sum of Rs 1,832,500 and young Rohansa Hettiarachchi donated Rs 7,500.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,250,306,569.16.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialling #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700/ 0112320880/ 0112354340 or 0112424012.