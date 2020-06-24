‘ITUKAMA’ COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1407 million…

Following corporate, individual donations and direct deposits, ‘ITUKAMA’ COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund balance has now surpassed Rs. 1407 million.

The Chairperson of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation, Dr Nihal Jayathilake donated his salary for May, Rs 119,374 while Kaduwela Municipal Council handed over a sum of Rs 743,620 to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Condominium Management Authority contributed a sum of Rs. 10,000,000 and W.H Podiamma in Galgamuwa donated a sum of Rs. 25,000 to the fund. Thilini Nisansala Narasinghe from Padeniya donated a sum of Rs 5,000, M.J Camilus from Bingiriya contributed Rs 10,000, Indrani Weeratunga offered Rs 225,000 while Free Workers Association of Polonnaruwa, Central Cultural Fund-Alahana Piriven Project donated Rs 500,000 to the fund. W.H Theeraka had offered a cheque of Rs 50,000 to the fund and it was handed over to the President by Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa.

In addition, HNB Finance Ltd contributed a sum of Rs 2,500,000 while Pensioners Welfare Association of the Central Bank donated Rs 557,000 to the fund. R.M Wijesinghe from Kegalle donated Rs. 10,000 while R.M Dhammawathi Gunasekara from Mihintale made a direct donation of Rs 10,000 to the Itukama fund.

The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs. 1,407,664,176.86.

Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Deposits can be made through cheques, telegraphic transfers, via www.itukama.lk or by dialling #207#.

For further information contact through 0760700700/ 0112320880/ 0112354340 or 0112424012.