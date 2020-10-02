Give lands to those who deserve and inform me immediately – President

All the officials to be brought under one roof to resolve land issues

Special attention to problems faced by dairy farmers

Dialysis unit to Wilgamuwa

Solutions to shortage of teachers and nurses

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed officials to provide lands to those who lost their lands with the implementation of the Moragahakanda reservoir project from suitable locations and inform him the progress immediately.

The political authority in the district was directed by the President to bring all officials under one roof in order to provide solutions pertaining to lands.

President made these remarks attending the “Discussion with the Village” programme at the premises of Nagavanarama Vihara in Himbiliyakada Grama Niladhari Division in Wilgamuwa Divisional Secretariat Division, Malate yesterday (2).

This marks the second “Discussion with the Village” programme attended by the President. The inaugural meeting was held at Welanwita village in Haldummulla Divisional Secretariat Division in Badulla District last Friday (25). President intends to talk to rural communities about their long-standing unresolved issues, present them to the officials and provide swift solutions. President also expects to meet the people living in extremely difficult rural areas. A large number of villagers from Gamburu Oya, Lediyanwala, Aliyawala, Weheragala, Himbiliyakada and close vicinities in Wilgamuwa Divisional Secretariat Division gathered at Nagavanaarama Vihara to present their grievances to the President.

Several people brought up land issues. President emphasized the necessity of providing immediate solution to the issue related to land deeds in Hettipola.

President especially inquired the difficulties faced by self-employed dairy farmers. While pointing out that assistance should be given to elevate them as entrepreneurs President Rajapaksa said that measures should be taken to buy their products and provide them with required facilities following discussions with the National Livestock Development Board. It was also decided to inform relevant entities to provide milch cows at a low cost.

President advised the officials to take steps to relax guarantee requirements to be met when dairy farmers apply for loans following consultation with banks.

People in several villages in the district suffer from kidney disease. As a solution to difficulties faced by them President instructed officials to expeditiously complete the construction of dialysis unit in Hettipola and provide it with required equipment. The villagers said this will be a huge benefit to a large number of patients who visit Dambulla, Kurunegala and Mahiyangala hospitals for dialysis treatments.

It was also decided to meet the shortage of nurses in hospitals in the district immediately.

The President instructed relevant officials to expedite the development of the 2.8 km stretch of the road from Weheragala to Hettipola town and the road from Himbiliyakada bund to Himbiliyakada village.

It was also decided to construct a building with 3 classrooms and a Teachers’ quarters for Himbiliyakada Primary School. The President also instructed the officials to upgrade the Pallegama and Wilgamuwa Naminioya Maha Vidyalayas in Laggala Divisional Secretariat Division to the level of National Schools with all facilities. President Rajapaksa further emphasized the need to address the teacher shortage problem prevailed in many schools in the district.

The President said that it is a timely need to create vocational training opportunities for the youth of the area who have completed their primary and secondary school education in order to attract them and produce skilled workers. The President also encouraged the youth to join with this endevour.

The lack of irrigation facilities has adversely affected agricultural activities in Wilgamuwa and surrounding areas. Reconstruction of Wattegedara, Weheragala, Dodamgolla and Werawgaha tanks as a solution for this issue was discussed at length. The President instructed the relevant authorities to take appropriate steps to supply water from cultivation wells required for agricultural activities in anticipation of the development of tanks within two years to provide short, medium and long term solutions.

Accelerated reconstruction process of Himbiliyakada Wewa was handed over to the Army.

After the conclusion of the “Discussion with the Village” programme, the President also observed several houses and farm lands in the area.

Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon, MPs Rohana Dissanayake, Nalaka Kottegoda, Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon, Governor of the Central Province Lalith U. Gamage, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and people’s representatives of the area and government officials were also present on this occasion.