Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service Mrs. P S M Charles was sworn in as the Governor of the Northern Province before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s Office, today (30).

Prior to this appointment, Mrs. Charles has served as the Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medicine and Director General of Sri Lanka Customs.

She has also held the position of the District Secretary of Batticaloa and Vavuniya.