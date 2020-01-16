No passenger should be subjected to any inconvenience or delays

– President instructs airport officials

The President instructed the airport authorities to ensure that no inconvenience or delays were caused during their arrival and departure.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa paying an unannounced visit to Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today (16) emphasized that the security measures at the airport should be carried in a manner that would not inconvenient to the public.

During the visit, the President observed the international airport’s functioning, paying close attention to the efficiency of its passenger clearance processes.

The President instructed the Director General of Immigration and Emigration to take adequate measures to minimize the delays caused while deploying adequate officers in this regard.

The President engaged in cordial discussions with the passengers.

The President also pointed out that by constructing two terminals for arrivals and departures, the Airport could increase its efficiency. He also instructed to speed up the completion of the construction works of the new terminal.

President Rajapaksa instructed the Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services, Major General (Rtd) G. A. Chandrasiri to set up a separate terminal for taxis.

He also commended the Chairman and staff of the Airport for their service.