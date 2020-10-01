President graces religious ceremony to bless good health for Kotugoda Dhammawasa Nayaka thero

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa greeted with his presence at the religious ceremony to bless Most Ven. Agga Maha Panditha Mahopadyaya Maha Nayaka Kotugoda Dhammawasa thero of the Amarapura chapter, today (September 30).

President wished good health for Most Ven. Kotugoda Dhammawasa Nayaka thero who is unwell at the moment.

The religious ceremony was held in Dharmapalarama Vihara, Mount Lavinia and it was led by Maha Nayaka of the Amarapura Chulagandhi sect Ven. Ganthune Assaji thero, Maha Nayaka of the Amarapura Sri Sambudhdha Shashanodaya chapter Ven. Waskaduwe Mahindhawansha thero, Maha nayaka of the Amarapura Dharmarakshitha Chapter, Ven. Thirikunamalaye Ananda thero, Registrar of the Amarapura Sanga Sabha Ven. Pallekande Rathanasara thero and Maha Sanga.

The Bodhi puja which was organized by the Sri Lanka Civil Defence Force was conducted by Wichithra Dharma Kathika Ven. Gampaha Mahanama thero.

A request by the Farmers Association to reconstruct the Rannaka tank, a tank in Ven. Kotugoda Dhammawasa Nayaka thero’s hometown was passed down by the thero to the President.

Director-General of the Sri Lanka Civil Defence Force, Rear Admiral Ananda Pieris and the members of the Dhayaka Sabha were present at the ceremony.