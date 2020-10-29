New information gathering App on COVID – 19 introduced to President

The Western Province Health Services Office introduced a new application designed for the benefit of those who are in the medical sector and combating COVID – 19 operations to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The new app will be instrumental in providing a wealth of vital data, including information on COVID infected, their close associates, quarantine, PCR testing services, observations, decision making and areas closest to the infected.

The app was introduced by a team led by Western Province Health Services Director Ms. Dhammika Jayalath this morning (29) during the meeting of the Task Force on COVID – 19 prevention chaired by the President which meets at the Presidential Secretariat on a daily basis.

The President pointed out that the new application should be further improved so as to make information on latest developments always available. relevant information. There are 350 Medical Officers Health divisions throughout the country. COVID infected persons have been identified in 28 out of these divisions. Members of the Task Force said that maximum possible measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the pathogen to other areas.

A total of 41,000 people, including first and second associates, have been quarantined to prevent the virus from spreading. President Rajapaksa emphasized the need of conducting random PCR tests covering every part of the country.

It is important to comprehensively understand the causes of the increase in COVID infected on several occasions and prevent its recurrence. Random tests were carried out continuously within the limits of Colombo Municipal Council. However, unexpected COVID clusters emerged near the Peliyagoda fish market and Minuwangoda.

Support from all parties is essential to prevent the virus from spreading locally through supply chains. The President stated that it is the social responsibility of people from all walks of life to follow health guidelines to the maximum possible extent.

Random tests should be carried out at economic centers including Dambulla. The President highlighted the importance of paying constant attention to the possible occurrence of COVID clusters.

Curfew has been imposed in the Western Province effective from midnight today (29). The responsibility on the part of the health sector during the relevant period is enormous. Curfew violators should severely be dealt with. Curfew passes will not be issued by any Police Station. However, cases of extreme urgency will be exempted.

People should not gather in risk zones. President emphasised that no opportunity should be available to congregate people ast events such as weddings and religious functions within the Western Province.

Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga and members of the Task Force on COVID prevention were present during the discussion.