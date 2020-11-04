“Stay Safe” digital programme designed to contain COVID – 19 introduced to President

The “Stay Safe ” digital devise designed under the guidance of the Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) with the aim of containing the spread of COVID – 19 pandemic was introduced to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Tracing close associates of COVID infected and the movements of the disease carriers are the two major challenges in preventing the spread of the virus. The “Stay Safe” project has been designed as a solution to these two problems.

The new initiative was introduced by the Chairman of ICTA Jayantha de Silva during the daily meeting presided over by the President with the members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID – 19 Prevention today (4).

The new device is based on a QR code. The project will be implemented in a simple manner that is easily accessible to all parties involved in COVID prevention, commercial and public sector entities and the general public.

A unique QR code to each organization can be obtained by visiting staysafe.gov.lk website. The project will come into effect from next Saturday (7).

The QR code can be easily acquired using a smart phone by entering basic information such as the name, address of any organization, name and the telephone number of the owner. The code can be printed and displayed at the organization.

Everyone whether he or she owns or does not own a mobile phone will be registered and their whereabouts could be identified. Steps will be taken by the ICTA to make the public aware of these information through all media.

The Task Force on COVID Prevention updated the President on the current status of the spread of virus in the Western Province.

President reiterated the importance of the responsible behavior on the part of the public. People cannot be disciplined through continuously maintaining curfew . President Rajapaksa said that decisions should be taken with a balanced view of the lives of the people, the economy of the country and all other aspects.

While pointing out that the country cannot remain closed until a final solution is found to control the virus President said that everyone should be prepared to carry one daily activities as usual while adhering to health guidelines of the health authorities. President instructed the Police to strictly enforce curfew regulations in order to control the virus.

Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Member of Parliament Premanath C Dolawatta, Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisory to the President Lalith Weeratunga and members of the Task Force were present during the discussion.