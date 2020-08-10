Gamini Senarath reappointed as the Secretary to the Prime Minister

Gamini Sedara Senarath, an experienced senior officer in the Sri Lanka Administration Service has been reappointed as the Secretary to the Prime Minister.

He received his Letter of Appointment from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (August 10).

Mr Gamini Sarath had served as the Additional Secretary and the Chief of Staff to the President during the tenure of President Mahinda Rajapaksa. He was appointed as the Secretary to the Prime Minister following Mahinda Rajapaksa’s appointment as the Prime Minister on the 21st of November 2019.

Mr Gamini Sedara Senarath read his basic degree at the University of Kelaniya and entered the Sri Lanka Administration Service(SLAS) in 1984.

He has completed his Post Graduate degree in Information Technology at the University of Colombo. He has also followed a number of academic courses abroad.