Attempts made to influence government bodies by alleging connection to the President, must be brought to notice – Presidential Secretariat

It has been noticed that on several occasions certain fraudsters had attempted to use the President’s name, forged signature and forged letterheads to manipulate Ministries, Departments, State Corporations, and Statutory Boards for personal gain.

It has come to light that these fraudsters personally visit personnel in charge of government offices and public institutes and attempt to influence officers claiming that they were acting under the President’s instructions.

The President categorically states that during his tenure he has prioritized establishing swift execution of government duties. President Rajapaksa further expects the authorities to adhere to the rules and regulations in carrying out their duties and the government to meet the requirements of the public.

Hence, the Presidential Secretariat informs the general public to bring to the notice of Major General (Rtd.) K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Secretariat via 0112354479/0112354354, any attempt to use the name of the President for their personal benefit.