‘People including Maha Sanga of country have placed their confidence in President’s initiative to build a dignified country’ – Ven. Prof. Kotapitiye Rahula Thera

‘The people including the Maha Sanga of the country have placed their confidence in the President’s initiative to build a dignified country which gives priority to our culture as well as to our heritage’, said Ven. Prof. Kotapitiye Rahula Thera, the Chief Lekakadikari of the Kotte Sri Kalyani Samagri Maha Sanga Sabha, the Director of the Postgraduate Institute of Pali and Buddhist Studies and Chief Incumbent of the Bodhi Raja Viharaya.

The Anu Nayaka Thera requested the President to fulfill the aspirations of the people despite the challenges and the Thera invoked the blessings of the Triple Gem on the President.

President Rajapaksa who visited the Bodhi Raja Viharaya in Thalpitiya, Wadduwa today (20) called on the Ven. Prof. Kotapitiye Rahula Thera and held a brief discussion with the Thera.

The Maha Sanga of the area participated in this occasion and they extended their blessings to the President by chanting Seth Pirith.

Delivering a special sermon Ven. Prof. Kotapitiye Rahula Thera stated that the President’s programme to provide government jobs to unskilled youth is commendable. The Thera pointed out that the only way to develop the country is to take steps to uplift the underprivileged people, instead of giving more opportunities to the rich.

The Anu Nayake Thera drew the attention of the President about the crafts industry of the country and requested to encourage them while providing more value addition to this sector.