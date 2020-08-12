President, Prime Minister and the newly appointed ministers pay homage to Mahanayakas of the Tri-sects

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and newly sworn-in ministers paid homage to Mahanayakas of the three Nikayes yesterday(August 12).

This is the first time in history where the state leader and the cabinet had visited the Mahanayaka Theros of the tri-sect on the same day of their appointment to ministerial portfolios.

Mahnayaka of the Malwatta Chapter, Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera, Anunayakas Most Ven. Niyangoda Vijitha Thera, Most Ven. Dimbulkumbure Wimaldhamma Thera, Registrar Most Ven. Pahamune Sri Sumangala Thera and the other members of the Sanga Council invoked blessings upon the President and the ministers led by the Prime Minister during their visit to Malwathu Maha Vihara yesterday (August 12).

Anunayake Most Ven. Niyangoda Vijitha Thera said that the citizens had mandated overall power to the President and government to move forward independently at the general election. The Anunayake Thero requested them to understand it properly and act accordingly. The Anunayake Thero also invoked blessings to overcome challenges they will face.

Thereafter, the President, Prime Minister and the ministers paid homage to the Mahanayaka of the Asgiriya Chapter, Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnarathna Thero, and Anunayakes Most Ven. Anamaduwe Dhammadissi Nayaka Thera, Most Ven. Vendaruwe Upali Nayaka Thera, and the General Registrar Most Ven. Medagama Dhammananda Nayaka Thera.

During his Anushasana, Most Ven. Anamaduwe Dhammadissi Nayaka Thera stated that it is fortunate to elect a duo who loves Sri Lanka. The Thero also praised the scientific method applied to appoint both ministers and the state ministers.

The Most Venerable Napana Pemasiri Thera, the Mahanayake of the Ramanna Maha Nikaya stated that he will invoke blessings on the new government including the President and the Prime Minister to serve the country and the nation.

The Mahanayake Thera made these remarks invoking blessings on the President, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers when they visited the Menikhinna Hurikaduwa Vidyasagara Pirivena.

Most Ven. Ankumbure Premawansa Thera, the Anunayake of the Ramanna Maha Nikaya pointed out that the Piriven education has not been given its due recognition in the recent past.

Most Ven. Premawansa Nayaka Thera said that with the new initiatives being carried out by the President and the Prime Minister, the country has been given a new lease of life and further said that both leaders can foresee what the country needs. The Thera said that the new Ministers have been given the responsibility to promote Sri Lanka’s unique identity.

The President and the Prime Minister who visited the Getambe Rajopavanarama Temple called on the Most Ven. Keppetiyagoda Sirivimala Thera and received blessings.

The Nayake Thera said that the people have fulfilled their duty in this election and everyone should be committed to fulfill their duty entrusted to the new government and the Maha Sangha will extend their blessing for the endeavors of the new government.