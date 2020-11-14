Seth Pirith chanting at Mirisawetiya to invoke blessings on President, Prime Minister & citizens….

A Seth Pirith chanting ceremony with the participation of 500 Bhikkus was held yesterday (14) at the Sala Pathala Maluwa of the historic Mirisawetiya sacred site to invoke blessings on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and people of the country.

The Pirith Chanting Ceremony was organized to seek blessings to end the COVID-19 pandemic faced by the citizens and the people living around the world, to mark the completion of one year of after assumption of office by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and to invoke blessings on Prime Minister on his Birthday.

The religious ceremony presided over by the Most Venerable Dimbulkumbure Wimaladhamma Anunayaka Thero of the Malwathu Chapter was attended by 500 Bhikkus from all parts of the island under the guidance of Chief Sangha Nayaka of the North Central Province of the Siyam Nikaya Malwathu Chapter, Incumbent of Atamasthana Most Venerable Pallegama Siriniwasa thero, and the supervision of the Chief Incumbent of the Mirisawetiya Temple Ven. Ethalawetunawewa Gnanatilake Thero.

The religious ceremony commenced after offering the Buddha Pooja to Buddha Mandiraya at Mirisawetiya Viharaya.

The President and the Prime Minister placed garlands on the statue of King Dutugemunu.

Later, the President and the Prime Minister lit oil lamps before Jayakonthaya placed inside the chamber of Mirisawetiya Stupa.

President Rajapaksa offering the Dehethwattiya to the Maha Sangha formally invited them to begin chanting Seth Pirith.

After chanting Seth Pirith the Maha Sangha including the Anunayake Theros of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters and Incumbent of Atamasthana presented mementos to the President and the Prime Minister.

President and Prime Minister offered Pirikara to the Bhikkus.

Ministers and MPs, Northern Province Governor, Ministry Secretaries, Heads of the Security Forces participated on this occasion.