President pays homage to Atamasathana

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa paid homage to the Atamasthana (8 sacred locations) in Anuradhapura yesterday(September 11).

President who visited Anuradhapura yesterday and called on Chief Incumbent of Atmasathana Ven Pallegama Siri Niwasa Nayaka thero and engaged in pleasantries.

President observed religious activities before Sri Maha Bodhi and conversed cordially with the devotees present at the religious site.

President Rajapaksa called on Chief Incumbent of the historic Ruwanweli Maha Seya Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Nayaka thero and worshipped Ruwanweli Maha Seya.

President did not forget to speak with the devotees present at Ruwanweli Maha Seya court as well.

President also paid homage to Viharadhikari of the Jethawana, Ven. Halmillawe Rathanapala thero and received blessings before engaging in religious observances. During the visit President discussed about conservation requirements of the Jethavana Vihara.

Thereafter, President Rajapaksa visited the Abhayagiri Vihara and inquired into the well-being of Ven. Kallanchiye Rathana thero.

Following religious activities, the President inspected the current condition of the ongoing developments at vihara premises.