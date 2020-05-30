President visits sacred Somawathi temple

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited sacred Somawathi temple premises yesterday (May 30) to engage in religious observances seeking blessing for both citizens and the country.

The President paid homage to the Chief Incumbent Ven. Pahamune Sri Sumangala Thero in order to obtain blessings.

Consequently, President Rajapaksa took part in the Kapruka offerings to Somawathi stupa.

In most extreme weather conditions, Somawathi sacred ground is subjected to flooding. To resolve the issue of mobility during flood season, Army constructed a helipad upon request by the Chief Incumbent of the Vihara. It was declared open by the President during this visit.