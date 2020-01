President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy and paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic today (11).

President was welcomed by Diyawadana Nilame Nilanga Dela Bandara at the premises.

Following religious rituals President engaged in cordial discussions with the devotees.

Ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Keheliya Rambukwella, S. B. Dissanayake, Lohan Ratwatte, Dilum Amunugama, Ananda Aluthgamage and Anuradha Jayaratne were also present.