Information has been received about a conmen who intimidated a Principal of a popular school in Moratuwa claiming him to be an Adviser to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Colombo Crime Division has already commenced investigations into the incident.

The occurrence was also reported by some media institutes.

The Presidential Secretariat urges the public not to fall prey to such fraudsters and report them to the Police as such anti-social elements must severely be dealt with.