President’s intervention helps rural school to get a library

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in response to a request by a student of the Sirimavo Bandaranaike Primary School, Madirigiriya helps the rural school to have an adequately equipped library. The library constructed by repairing an old double-decker bus was handed over to the school authorities at the Presidential Secretariat today(August 03).

It has been 5 years since the founding of the school and it has not had a library for all this time. A number of requests had been made over the years to provide a library to the school where about 430 students receive their education.

During President Rajapaksa’s visit to the school in his tour surrounding Madirigiriya area, a Grade 3 student Vinuri Dahamsa appealed him for a library.

Under President Rajapaksa’s instructions, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and Attorney at Law Kingsley Ranawaka got his mechanical staff to repair an old double-decker bus belonging to Maharagama Depot,which was earmarked to be auctioned for metal so as to be used as a library.

The Chairman of the Derana Media network Dilith Jayaweera and the staff of the Maharagama bus depot sponsored to purchase books for the newly constructed library.

Chairman of the SLTB Kingsley Ranawaka, Principal of the school Chaminda Priyashantha and girld child Vinuri Dahamsa were present at the occasion.