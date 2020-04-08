UPDATED ANNOUNCEMENT ON CURFEW

The curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High Risk Zones will continue until further notice.

In all other districts, curfew will be lifted at 6.00am tomorrow, Thursday the 9th and will be re-imposed at 4.00 pm on the same day. This will be effective until 6.00 am on Tuesday the 14th. Curfew will be re-imposed in these districts at 4.00pm same day.

The sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in this critical situation. Hence, the Government requests the public to bear the inconveniences caused as a result of ongoing curfew in a responsible manner. Also, the Government emphasizes to limit the traditions and associations during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year only to the members of the family.

Traveling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services.

Those who misuse regulations introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.

During curfew hours, the government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply essential food and other goods enabling the public to purchase them while at homes.

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.

The villages which have been declared isolated areas in the districts of Colombo, Kalutara and Kandy will remain in the same category and no one will be allowed to enter or leave from these areas until further notice.