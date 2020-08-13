New Ministry Secretaries appointed

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa handed over letters of appointment to new Secretaries to 25 Cabinet Ministries at the Presidential Secretariat today (13).
They are:
- W.M.D.J. Fernando
Cabinet Secretary
2. R.W.R. Pemasiri
Ministry of Highways
3. S.R. Attygalle
Ministry of Finance
4. J.J. Rathnasiri
Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government
5. Jagath P. Wijeweera
Ministry of Mass Media.
6. Ravindra Hewawitharana
Ministry of Plantation
7. D.M. Anura Dissanayake
Ministry of Irrigation
8. W.A. Chulananda Perera
Ministry of Industries
9. Ms. Wasantha Perera
Ministry of Power
10. S. Hettiarachchi
Ministry of Tourism
11. R.A.A.K. Ranawaka
Ministry of Lands
12.M.P.D.U.K. Mapa Pathirana
Ministry of Labour
13.Ms. R.M.I. Rathnayake
Ministry of Fisheries
14.Major General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne
Ministry of Defence
15.M. K.B. Harischandra
Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation
16. N.B. Monti Ranatunga
Ministry of Transport
17. Dr. Priyath Bandu Wickrama
Ministry of Water Supply
18. Ms. J.M.B. Jayawardene
Ministry of Trade
19. Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe
Ministry of Health
20. Major General (Retd.) A.K. Sumedha Perera
Ministry of Agriculture
21.Anuradha Wijekoon
Ministry of Youth and Sports
22. K.D.R. Olga
Ministry of Energy
23.Admiral (Retd.) Jayanath Colombage
Ministry of Foreign Relations
24. Dr. Anil Jasinghe
Ministry of Environment
25.Prof. Kapila Perera
Ministry of Education
26. Sirinimal Perera
Ministry of Urban Development and Housing