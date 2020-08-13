New Ministry Secretaries appointed

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa handed over letters of appointment to new Secretaries to 25 Cabinet Ministries at the Presidential Secretariat today (13).

They are:

W.M.D.J. Fernando

Cabinet Secretary

2. R.W.R. Pemasiri

Ministry of Highways

3. S.R. Attygalle

Ministry of Finance

4. J.J. Rathnasiri

Ministry of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government

5. Jagath P. Wijeweera

Ministry of Mass Media.

6. Ravindra Hewawitharana

Ministry of Plantation

7. D.M. Anura Dissanayake

Ministry of Irrigation

8. W.A. Chulananda Perera

Ministry of Industries

9. Ms. Wasantha Perera

Ministry of Power

10. S. Hettiarachchi

Ministry of Tourism

11. R.A.A.K. Ranawaka

Ministry of Lands

12.M.P.D.U.K. Mapa Pathirana

Ministry of Labour

13.Ms. R.M.I. Rathnayake

Ministry of Fisheries

14.Major General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne

Ministry of Defence

15.M. K.B. Harischandra

Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation

16. N.B. Monti Ranatunga

Ministry of Transport

17. Dr. Priyath Bandu Wickrama

Ministry of Water Supply

18. Ms. J.M.B. Jayawardene

Ministry of Trade

19. Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe

Ministry of Health

20. Major General (Retd.) A.K. Sumedha Perera

Ministry of Agriculture

21.Anuradha Wijekoon

Ministry of Youth and Sports

22. K.D.R. Olga

Ministry of Energy

23.Admiral (Retd.) Jayanath Colombage

Ministry of Foreign Relations

24. Dr. Anil Jasinghe

Ministry of Environment

25.Prof. Kapila Perera

Ministry of Education

26. Sirinimal Perera

Ministry of Urban Development and Housing