Newly appointed Air Force Commander calls on President

The newly appointed Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force Air Marshall Sudarshana Pathirana called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (4).

Air Marshall Pathirana is the 18th Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force.

He is an officer who has shown prowess flying fighter jets in the fight against separatist terrorism.

Mr. Pathirana also served as a pilot who flown Super Sonic F7 in 1990 and Kfir jets in 1995 and the Commander of Kfir Jet Squadron.

Following the tradition the Commander paid a courtesy call on President after assuming duties and presented a memento.