New Cabinet Ministers sworn in before President

- 25 Cabinet Ministers including PM
- 39 State Ministers
- 23 District Coordinating Committee Chairmen
The Cabinet of Ministers and State Ministers of the new Government led by Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) were sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
The swearing in ceremony was held at the Magul Maduwa (Audience Hall) of the historic Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic premises in Kandy this morning (12).
The President has repeatedly stressed the requirement of an efficient Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to build a prosperous nation in the future.
According to “Saubhagyaye Dekma” (Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour) policy statement the composition of the Cabinet has been formulated in a pragmatic and a realistic manner to implement the national programme. Special attention was paid to the areas of national security, economic development, infrastructure facilities, education, health and sports in the process of formulation of the ministerial structure.
The new Cabinet of Ministers comprised 25 Ministers including the Prime Minister. There are 39 State Ministers. 23 Members of Parliament have been appointed as District Coordinating Committee Chairmen.
Maha Sangha invoked blessings on newly appointed Ministers and Committee Chairmen.
District Coordinating Committee Chairmen:
- Pradeep Udugoda – Colombo
- Sahan Pradeep Vithana – Gampaha
- Sanjeewa Edirimanna – Kalutara
- Wasantha Yapa Bandara -Kandy
- N. Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda – Matale
- S.B. Dissanayake – Nuwara Eliya
- Sampath Athukorala – Galle
- Nipuna Ranawaka -Matara
- Upul Galappaththi -Hambantota
- Angajan Ramanathan -Jaffna
- Douglas Devananda -Kilinochchi
- K. Dileepa – Vavuniya
13 K. Kader Masthan -Mannar and Mullaitivu
- D. Weerasinghe – Ampara
- Kapila Athukorala -Trincomalee
16 Gunapala Rathnasekara -Kurunegala
- Ashoka Priyantha – Puttalam
- H. Nandasena -Anuradhapura
- Amarakeerthi Athukorala – Polonnaruwa
- Sudarshana Denipitiya – Badulla
- Kumarasiri Rathnayaka – Monaragala
- Akila Ellawala – Ratnapura
23 Rajika Wickramasinghe – Kegalla
Cabinet Ministers :
- Chamal Rajapaksa – Internal Security, Home Affairs and Disaster Management
2. Piyankara Jayaratne – Foreign Employment Promotions and Market Diversification
3. Duminda Dissanayake – Solar, Wind, Grid Power Generation Projects Development
4.Dayasiri Jayasekara – Batik, Handloom Fabrics and Local Apparel Products
5. Lasantha Alagiyawanna – Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection6.
6. Sudarshani Fernandopulle -Prisons Reforms and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation
7.Arundika Fernando – Coconut, Fishtail Palm, Palmyra and Rubber product Promotion and Allied Industrial Production and Export Diversification
8. Nimal Lansa – Rural Road and other Infrastructure Facilities
9. Jayantha Samaraweera – Warehouse Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boats and Shipping Industry Development.
10. Roshan Ranasinghe – Land Management Affairs, State Business Lands and Property Development
11. Kanaka Herath – Company Establishment Reforms, Tea Estate Crops, Tea Factory Modernization and Tea Export Diversification
12. Vidura Wickramanayake – Promotion of National Heritage, Performing Arts and Rural Artists
13. Janaka Wakkumbura – Development of Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, Betel Production and Promotion of Allied Products and Export
14. Vijitha Berugoda – Dhamma Schools, Bhikku Education, Pirivenas and Buddhist Universities
15. Shehan Semasinghe – Development of Samurdhi Home Economy, Microfinance, Self-Employment and Businesses and Under-Utilized State Resources
16. Mohan de Silva – Regulation of Fertilizer Production and Supply, use of Chemical Fertilizers and Pesticides
17. Lohan Ratwatte – Gem and Jewelry related Industries
18. Dilum Amunugama – Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Carriages and Automotive Industries
19. Wimalaweera Dissanayake – Wildlife Conservation Protection Programmes including Electric Fence and Ditch Construction and Re-Forestation and Wildlife Resources Development
20. Tharaka Balasooriya – Regional Cooperation
21. Indika Anurudda – Rural Home Construction and Building Materials Industry Promotion
22. Kanchana Wijesekera – Ornamental Fish, Freshwater Fish and Shrimp Farming Development, Multi-day Fishing and Fish Export
23.Sanath Nishantha – Development of Rural and Regional Drinking Water Supply Projects
24. Siripala Gamlath – Development of Common Infrastructure Facilities of Settlements and Canals in Mahaweli Zones
25. Sarath Weerasekara – Provincial Councils and Local Government Affairs
26. Anuradha Jayaratne – Development of Rural Paddy Fields and Associated Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigation
27. Sadasivam Viyalendran – Professional Development of Postal Services and Mass Media
28. Thenuka Vidanagamage – Rural and School Sports Infrastructure Promotion
29. Sisira Jayakody – Promotion of Indigenous Medicine, Development of Rural Ayurvedic Hospitals and Community Health
30. Piyal Nishantha de Silva – Women and Child Development, Pre-School and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and School Services
31. Prasanna Ranaweera – Cane, Brass, Clay Furniture and Rural Industry Promotion
32. D. V. Chanaka – Development of Aviation and Export Zones
33. D. B. Herath – Livestock and Farm Promotion and Dairy and Eggs Related Industries
34. Shasheendra Rajapaksa – Paddy and Cereals, Organic Food, Vegetables, Fruits, Chilies, Onions and Potatoes, Seed Production and High Tech Agriculture
35. Nalaka Godahewa – Urban Development, Coast Conservation, Waste Disposal and Public Sanitation
36. Jeewan Thondaman – Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure Facilities
37. Ajith Nivard Cabraal – Finance and Capital Markets and Public Enterprise Reforms
38. Seetha Arambepola – Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation
39. Channa Jayasumana – Pharmaceutical Production, Supply and Regulation
Cabinet Ministers:
- His Excellency President Gotabaya Rajapaksa – Defence
- Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa – Finance
- Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa – Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs
- Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa – Urban Development and Housing
- Nimal Siripala De Silva – Labour
- G.L Pieris – Education
- Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi – Health
- Dinesh Gunawardana – Foreign Relations
- Douglas Devananda – Fisheries
- Gamini Lokuge – Transport
- Bandula Gunawardana – Trade
- R.M.C.B. Rathnayake – Wildlife and Forest Conservation
- Janaka Bandara Thennakoon – Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government
- Keheliya Rambukwella – Mass Media
- Chamal Rajapaksa – Irrigation
- Dullas Alahapperuma – Power
- Johnston Fernando – Highways
- Wimal Weerawansa – Industries
- Mahinda Amaraweera – Environment
- S.M. Chandrasena – Land
- Mahindananda Aluthgamage – Agriculture
- Vasudeva Nanayakkara – Water Supply
- Udaya Prabhath Gammanpila – Energy
- Ramesh Pathirana – Plantation
- Prasanna Ranatunga – Tourism
- Rohitha Abeygunawardena – Ports and Shipping
- Namal Rajapaksa – Youth and Sports Affairs
- PC Ali Sabry – Justice
Following the ceremony, President, Prime Minister and the newly appointed Ministers paid homage to the Sacred Tooth Relic.