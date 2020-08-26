Grass root level plans set in motion to develop Sri Lanka; quick results expected -President tells Secretaries of State Ministries

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told the Secretaries of State Ministries as mechanisms have been put in place in all sectors from bottom upwards what is now needed is to provide quick results fulfilling people’s expectations.
State Ministries have been created giving priority to the betterment of the people and economic development of the country. Secretaries are vested with a huge responsibility as well as tasks in achieving the set goals. President Rajapaksa instructed the new Secretaries of State Ministries to take measures to overcome challenges while providing solutions for their issues going among them.
The President made these remarks while handing over letters of appointment to new Secretaries of State Ministries at the Presidential Secretariat, today (26).
They are:-
1. Mr. D. P. G. Kumarasiri
State Ministry of Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure Facilities
2. Mr. S. D. A. B. Boralessa
State Ministry of Land Management Affairs, State Business Land and Property Development
3.Mr. K. D. S. Ruwanchandra
State Ministry of Co-operative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection
4.Mr. M. N. Ranasinghe
State Ministry of Regulation of Fertilizer Production and Supply, Use of Chemical Fertilizers and Pesticides.
5.Mr. S. T. Kodikara
State Ministry of Promotion of National Heritage, Performing Arts and Rural Artists
6.Mr. N. H. M. Chithrananda
State Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation
7.Mr. H. K. D. W. M. N. B. Hapuhinna
State Ministry of Development of Samurdhi Home Economy, Microfinance, Self-Employment and Businesses and Underutilized State Resources
8. Mr. Tissa Hewavithana
State Ministry of Coconut, Fishtail Palm, Palmyra and Rubber Product Promotion and Allied Industrial Production and Export Diversification
9.Mr. M. Dewasurendra
State Ministry of Development of Aviation and Export Zones
10.Mr. M. A. B. V. Bandaranayake
State Ministry of Cane, Brass, Clay, Furniture and Rural Industry Promotion
11.Mr. S. H. Harischandra
State Ministry of Dhamma Schools, Bhikkhu Education, Piriven and Buddhist Universities
12. Mr. S. Arumeinayagam
State Ministry of Foreign Employment Promotions and Market Diversification
- S. G. Wijayabandu
State Ministry of Development of Rural and Regional Drinking Water Supply Projects
- S. Senanayaka
State Ministry of Livestock and Farm Promotion and Dairy and Egg Related Industries
- A. Senanayake
State Ministry of Professional Development of Postal Services and Mass Media
16.Ms. G. C. Karunarathna
State Ministry of Prison Reforms and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation
17.Mr. K. H. D. K. Samarakoon
State Ministry of Solar Power, Wind and Hydro Power Generation Projects Development
18.Mr. D. D. Matharaarachchi
State Ministry of Warehouse Facilities, Container Yards, Port Supply Facilities and Boats and Shipping Industry Development
19.Prof. Ranjith Dissanayake
State Ministry of Rural Roads and other Infrastructure
20. Ms. A.K.W.W.M.N.K Weerasekara
State Ministry of Promotion of Indigenous Medicine, Development of Rural Ayurvedic Hospitals and Community Health
21.Ms. R. Sunethra Gunawardana
State Ministry of Batik, Handloom Fabrics and Local Apparel Products
22.Ms. K.M.S.D. Jayasekara
State Ministry of Women and Child Development, Pre-School and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and School Services
23.Mr. W.B. Palugaswewa
State Ministry of Canals and Common Infrastructure Development in Settlements in Mahaweli Zones
24. Mr. D. L. P. R. Abhayarathna
State Ministry of Development of Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, Betel Production and Promotion of Allied Products and Export
25.Mr. K. R. Uduwavala
State Ministry of Pharmaceutical Production, Supply and Regulation
26.Mr. J. M. Thilakaratne Banda
State Minister of Company Estate Reforms, Tea Estate Related Crops, Tea Factory Modernisation and Tea Export Promotion
27.Mr. L. L. A. Wijesiri
State Ministry of Paddy and Cereals, Organic Food, Vegetables, Fruits, Chilies, Onions and Potatoes, Seed Production and High Tech Agriculture
28.Mr. R.M.A. Rathnayake
State Ministry of Finance and Capital Markets and Public Enterprise Reforms
29.Mr. D.D. Ariyarathna
State Ministry of Development of Rural Paddy Fields and Associated Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigation
30.Mr. Keerthi Ranjith Abesiriwardana
State Ministry of Rural Home Construction and Building Materials Industry Promotion
31.Mr. S. M. D. L. D. Alwis
State Ministry of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services and Carriages and Automotive Industries
32.Dr. M. Upali Sedara
State Ministry of Education Reforms, Promotion of Open Universities and Distance Learning
33.Major General (Retired) W.P.P Fernando
State Ministry of Wildlife Conservation Protection Programmes including Electric Fence and Ditch Construction and Re-Forestation and Wildlife Resources Development
34.Mr. Jayantha Chandrasoma
State Ministry of Ornamental Fish, Freshwater Fish and Shrimp Farming Development, Multi-day Fishing and Fish Export
35.Mr. Ravindra Samarawickrema
State Ministry of Rural and School Sports Infrastructure Improvement