President in Kandy tomorrow

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will visit Kandy tomorrow (11) extending his support for the election campaign of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). President Rajapaksa is scheduled to attend several public gatherings to be held in the Kandy district to ensure the victory of the SLPP candidates contesting the upcoming general election.

Following are the public gatherings organized in the district throughout the day with the patronage of the President.