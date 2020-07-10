President in Kandy tomorrow

President in Kandy tomorrow

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will visit Kandy tomorrow (11) extending his support for the election campaign of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). President Rajapaksa is scheduled to attend several public gatherings to be held in the Kandy district to ensure the victory of the SLPP candidates contesting the upcoming general election.

Following are the public gatherings organized in the district throughout the day with the patronage of the President.

 

 

 

No: Time Place/Details Organizer
01. 09.50am Jayathillake Ground, Nawalapitiya Mahindananda Aluthgamage
02. 10.00am-10.15am In front of Nawalapitiya Bus Stand Mahindananda Aluthgamage
03. 10.45am-11.00am Near Nidahas Mawatha Anurdha Jayaratne
04. 11.15am-11.30am Alapalawila Play Ground, Dawulagala Adam Fariz

 
05. 12noon-12.15.pm Near Urban Council Play Ground, Kadugannawa (Sunil Abeysundara Play Ground) Ananda Aluthgamage

Sarath Ekanayake

Wasantha Yapa Bandara
06. 12.30pm-12.45pm Mlesna Tea Center Wasantha Yapa Bandara
07. 02.45pm-03.00pm In front of Bogambara Prison Dilum Amunugama
08. 03.30pm-03.45pm Public Ground, Ampitiya Dilum Amunugama
09 04.00pm-04.15pm Near Bus Stand, Thalathuoya Mahindananda Aluthgamage
10 04.55pm-05.10pm Play Ground near the Hindu Kovil, Galaha Town Berty Arulswamy

 

Share This Post

You might also like: