President in Kandy tomorrow

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will visit Kandy tomorrow (11) extending his support for the election campaign of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). President Rajapaksa is scheduled to attend several public gatherings to be held in the Kandy district to ensure the victory of the SLPP candidates contesting the upcoming general election.
Following are the public gatherings organized in the district throughout the day with the patronage of the President.
|No:
|Time
|Place/Details
|Organizer
|01.
|09.50am
|Jayathillake Ground, Nawalapitiya
|Mahindananda Aluthgamage
|02.
|10.00am-10.15am
|In front of Nawalapitiya Bus Stand
|Mahindananda Aluthgamage
|03.
|10.45am-11.00am
|Near Nidahas Mawatha
|Anurdha Jayaratne
|04.
|11.15am-11.30am
|Alapalawila Play Ground, Dawulagala
|Adam Fariz
|05.
|12noon-12.15.pm
|Near Urban Council Play Ground, Kadugannawa (Sunil Abeysundara Play Ground)
|Ananda Aluthgamage
Sarath Ekanayake
Wasantha Yapa Bandara
|06.
|12.30pm-12.45pm
|Mlesna Tea Center
|Wasantha Yapa Bandara
|07.
|02.45pm-03.00pm
|In front of Bogambara Prison
|Dilum Amunugama
|08.
|03.30pm-03.45pm
|Public Ground, Ampitiya
|Dilum Amunugama
|09
|04.00pm-04.15pm
|Near Bus Stand, Thalathuoya
|Mahindananda Aluthgamage
|10
|04.55pm-05.10pm
|Play Ground near the Hindu Kovil, Galaha Town
|Berty Arulswamy