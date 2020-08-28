First poppy flower pinned on President to commemorate Remembrance Day

The first Poppy flower to commemorate Remembrance Day was pinned on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (August 28).

Chairman of the Sri Lanka Ex-Servicemen’s Association, Major General Upul Perera pinned the poppy flower on President Rajapaksa.

In remembrance of all the martyrs who laid down their lives in the World Wars, Sri Lanka Ex Servicemen’s Association organizes the Remembrance Day every year since 1944.

The income earned on the day is used for the welfare of the family members of the deceased war veterans and disabled veterans.

Sri Lanka Ex Servicemen’s Association also handed over a sum of Rs. 1 million as a donation to the ITUKAMA COVID 19 Healthcare and Security Fund.

General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Ex Servicemen’s Association, Colonel Ajith Siyambalapitiya, Treasurer, Major Shanthilal Kankanamge, Chairperson of the Poppy Remembrance Day committee, Group Captain, Kuma Kirinde and several other members were present at the occasion.