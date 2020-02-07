Multi-Purpose Development Task Force Head assumes duties

Major General (Retd.) Nanda Mallawarachchi assumed duties as the Director General of the Department of Multi-Purpose Development Task Force, today (07).

His assuming of duties took place at the Department of Multi-Purpose Development Task Force established at No.17, Chatham Street, Colombo 01.

This Multi-Purpose Development Task Force was established with the objective of creating a poverty-free Sri Lanka as envisaged in the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s policy statement of “Saubhagyaye Dekma”.

The Maha Sangha headed by the Chief Incumbent of the Siri Vajiraramaya temple in Bambalapitiya, Most Ven. Thrikunamale Ananda Mahanayaka Thero invoked blessings chanting Seth Pirith.