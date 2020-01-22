Recruiting 100,000 unemployed poor begins

Specimen application published on 20th Jan. newspapers

– Interviews to be conducted after 26th Feb.

– Eligible candidates to undergo 6 months training

– Monthly allowance of Rs. 22,500.00 during the training period

– Permanent employment from 01st Oct.

The programme to recruit 100,000 unskilled and low educated individuals from low income families has commenced with the purpose of providing permanent employments to this segment of the society to maintain high –level of social welfare in a people-centric economy.

Eligible candidates are requested to complete the application form prepared according to the specimen published in newspapers on 20th January and submit the same before 15th February 2020 to their respective Grama Niladharis.

After verifying information, Grama Niladharis should submit the completed applications by 20th February to their respective Divisional Secretaries. Provision of false information will be subjected to disciplinary action.

Occasional inspections should be carried out by the Divisional Secretaries to ensure priority has been given to members of lowest income families who have the potential for employment.

The Department of Multi-Purpose Development Task Force will conduct interviews for 5 days commencing from 26th February 2020. The training period will start on 02nd March. The participants will be given a monthly allowance of Rs. 22,500 during the continuous training period of 6 months. Those who successfully complete the training will be absorbed into the public sector 01st October 2020.