Public granted access to visit Old Parliament Building

The Old Parliament Building where the Presidential Secretariat is currently located will be open for public view every weekend from 10 am to 4 pm, from March 14th Saturday. Public is also allowed to take photographs within the Old Parliament premises.

For reservations, people may reach the Director General(Admin) via fax 011-2441685 or Telephone number 011-2354354.

The Old Parliament Building represents a crucial era in the Sri Lankan political history. The Building was constructed 82 years ago and its construction was inspired by the Greek Ionian order which is considered to be one of the oldest architectures of the ancient Western classical time period. The outer appearance of the Old Parliament Building resembles the Athenian “Parthenon” in Acropolis dedicated for their patron goddess Athena.

The Building was initially established as the “Legislative Council” by the Governor Sir Herbert Stanley in 1930. Following amendments to the Constitution and ensuing amendments to the name of the Legislature, the Old Parliament Building was called a number of names throughout history. Between 1931 and 1947 it was called the “State Council”, while it was changed to the “House of Representatives” from 1947 to 1972. During 1972-1978 period it was called the “National State Assembly” and finally, it was called the “Sri Lanka Parliament” from 1978 to 1982. As the parliament was moved to the current Parliament Complex in Sri Jayawardanapura Kotte, this historical building was designated as the Presidential Secretariat in 1983.