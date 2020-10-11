Public can now access services by the Presidential Secretariat via telephone and post

As the number of Staff personnel at the Presidential Secretariat have been minimized based on guidelines and recommendations given by the Health Authorities to suppress COVID 19, the public are requested to avoid visiting the Presidential Secretariat for their needs to avert any inconvenience. However, the available staff at the Presidential Secretariat are prepared to respond and facilitate the public requirements via post or telephone.

Therefore, the public are facilitated to reach the Public Relations Division, Ombudsman Office and the President’s Fund of the Presidential Secretariat via numbers below.

Public Relations Division 0114354550/0112354550

Fax 011 2348855

Ombudsman Office 0112338073

President’s Fund 0112354354

(Extensions-4800/ 4814 / 4815 / 4818)

Fax 011 2331243