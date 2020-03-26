Public Relations Division of Presidential Secretariat remains 24 hours for public complaints

On the directive of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Public Relations Division of the Presidential Secretariat will remain open 24 hours to receive public complaints.

People can lodge their complaints on violations of government orders and regulations or any inconvenience caused through 011-2354550 and 011-2354655.

In the event the public cannot get through on these telephone numbers they can contact relevant officials using the direct number of the Presidential Secretariat 011-2354354 with extensions 3872/3874/3875.

The Director of Public Coordination Division Kapila Gunasinghe can be contacted on 077-3743718.

The telephone numbers to complain on any matter related to the spread of Coronavirus are 011-2860003 and 011-2860004. Public also can contact through the telephone number 0112354354 with the extension of 3355 and all information given by the public will be immediately directed to the relevant divisions.

In the event a Presidential directive has not been adhered to a full investigation will be made into the matter.