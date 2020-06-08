No politics during General Election – President warns heads of state institutes

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa advises all Heads and members of Board of Directors of State entities including Corporations and Statutory Boards, appointed by his government, not to engage in political activities in favor of any political party during the upcoming General Election.

If any Head or Board member wishes to extend his or her support to any political party, they are free do so after rendering formal resignation from the current position.

The President does not expect Heads and officials of State organizations to engage in politics for the Government. Instead, they should develop their organizations into effective, corruption-free, productive, disciplined and profit-making entities. The State organizations are run with public money. They should not be a burden to the people.

President stresses that physical assets such as vehicles and equipment or financial assets belonging to Ministries, Departments, Corporations and Statutory Boards should not be utilized for any political activity in support of any political party during the forthcoming General Election.

The law will be strictly enforced against those Heads, Board of Directors and officials of State organizations who violate these directives. The Government under the leadership of the President is committed to build a strong state, a developed economy and to establish a fair and just society and a people-centric political culture devoid of petty political agenda. President seeks the cooperation of the State sector and its heads and officials to meet this objective.