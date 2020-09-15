100,000 km road constructions should be completed by 2024-President sets targets for officials

No vehicle parking on pedestrian walkways of main roads

New bridges to replace hanging bridges, wooden plank bridges, and small bridges

Steps to plant 2 million plants along roads

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assigned the officials to complete the project for the construction of 100,000km of rural roads and connect them with the main road network by 2024.

It’s a right of the citizenry to have their transportation requirement satisfied speedily with convenience, and security. Considering the unsuitability and fractured inter-connection in the existing road system, establishment of an efficient and advanced road system was promised in the national policy framework “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour”.

President emphasized that the project to construct 100,00km of rural roads needs to adhere to environmental guidelines.

President made these comments during the discussion to review future activities of the State Ministry of Rural Roads and Other Infrastructure Facilities at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday(September 15).

The President stated that new bridges will be built replacing hanging, wooden plank and small bridges. The construction of 8000km of roads has commenced and 400km of it has already been completed in the last few months.

President Rajapaksa noted that the District Secretaries are tasked with ensuring the supply of required soil, stones and sand for the constructions. President emphasized that prior approval should be granted to those who seek necessary resources from the authorities such as Wildlife Conservation and Archaeological Departments at district level meetings.

It was also decided during the discussion to plant 2 million trees along the main roads to shelter the pedestrians.

President highlighted that no room should be left for interruptions and delays in the construction process. “The supervision of the constructions should be carried out by both government representatives and contractors and no subcontracts are allowed”. President added.

President advised to strictly prohibit vehicle parking on the pedestrian walkways along the main roads. President further added that it should be made mandatory to allocate parking spaces when residential flats and shopping complexes are constructed.

Minster Johnston Fernando, State Minister Nimal Lansa, Head of the Presidential Task Force for Economic Revival, Mr. Basil Rajapaksa, Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera, Cabinet and State Ministry secretaries, officials of the Line Departments and representatives of the contract companies were present at the discussion.