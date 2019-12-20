Maha Sanga blesses President’s efforts to take the country on the correct path

‘The Maha Sanga invoke their blessings and provide guidance towards the efforts being taken by the President to lead the country on the right path to make Sri Lanka a developed and prosperous nation’, Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thero said.

The prelate made this observation when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called on him at Dharmayathanaya in Colombo today (20).

“Everyone must support the plan of action launched by the President to take the country forward. It is vital to select the most suitable persons in this journey”, the Thero said.

An intelligence unit comprising the general public will be formed in the future to set up a mechanism to identify corruption, fraud, waste and weaknesses prevailing in the country and provide such information to the President.

Maha Sanga including the Anunayaka of Ramanna Nikaya Ven. Matale Dhammakusala Thero, Ministers Dinesh Gunawadene and Susil Premjayanth and several others were present on the occasion.

Later, the President visited Siri Vajiraramaya in Bambalapitiya and met Maha Nayaka of Amarapura Dharmarakshitha Chapter Ven. Dr. Thrikunamalaye Ananda Thero.

The Thero wishing the strength and courage to the President to build Sri Lanka as a virtuous country said it is only President Rajapaksa can fulfill this task.

The Thero also appreciated the admiration received by the President from the public during the past one month’s time.

Ven. Ananda Thero praised the commitment of the President to build a law – abiding and just society and said all the ministers and members of Parliament should extend their unwavering support to the President towards this end.

A set of proposals to build a developed nation was presented to the President by the Thero.